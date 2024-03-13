Foot Locker, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.