Foot Locker, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.
Foot Locker Price Performance
FL opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
