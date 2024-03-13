Fiske plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:FKE)

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fiske Stock Performance

Shares of FKE stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.27. Fiske has a 1 year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Fiske alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiske news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,890 ($8,827.67). In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 10,600 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,890 ($8,827.67). Also, insider Alexander Harrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02), for a total value of £24,000 ($30,749.52). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,574,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.