Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Declares GBX 0.25 Dividend

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fiske Stock Performance

Shares of FKE opened at GBX 85 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.27. The company has a market capitalization of £10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.12. Fiske has a 52-week low of GBX 46.50 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.13).

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiske

In related news, insider Tony R. Pattison acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,260.73). In other news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,890.45). Also, insider Tony R. Pattison acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,260.73). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,574,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Featured Articles

