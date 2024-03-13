First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2,885.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.