First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 28th

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
FFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $18.95.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
