First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 28th

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

FFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

