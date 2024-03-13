First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.44

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 882.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

