First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the February 14th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 12,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.
First Pacific Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.