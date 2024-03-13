First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the February 14th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 12,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

