First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FFNW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

