Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 103.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IQVIA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

