Financial Insights Inc. Takes $712,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.68. 24,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.