Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,187 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.58. 882,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,668. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $352.57 and a 12-month high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

