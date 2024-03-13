Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 1,544,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,503,404. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

