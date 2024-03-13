Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.58. 197,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,518. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.00 and a 1 year high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

