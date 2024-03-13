Financial Insights Inc. Invests $479,000 in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Financial Insights Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. 19,883 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

