Financial Insights Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.48. 537,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,380. The stock has a market cap of $361.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

