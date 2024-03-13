Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 3,349 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,653,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.97. 28,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,511. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average is $246.77.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

