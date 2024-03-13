Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 1,277 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $518.98. The stock had a trading volume of 544,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,141. The firm has a market cap of $401.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.45 and a 52-week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

