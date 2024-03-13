Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,657 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $245.88. 304,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day moving average of $232.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

