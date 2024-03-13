Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,804 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,028. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

