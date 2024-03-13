Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,852 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,648. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

