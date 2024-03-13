Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BND stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. 529,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,831. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

