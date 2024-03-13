Financial Contrast: ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) versus The Competition

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 338 1168 2271 97 2.55

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.31%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -70.32% -67.31% -15.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million -$22.13 million -1.61 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.45 billion $152.71 million 25.20

ReWalk Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics rivals beat ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

