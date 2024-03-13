Financial Comparison: QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) versus Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 5.78% 83.40% 16.31% Lincoln Educational Services 6.88% 9.63% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantaSing Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuantaSing Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 256.88%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.36 -$14.97 million $0.45 6.13 Lincoln Educational Services $378.07 million 0.84 $26.00 million $0.86 11.58

Lincoln Educational Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats QuantaSing Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising s licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

