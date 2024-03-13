Financial Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668,086. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

