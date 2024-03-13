Financial Advisory Group Has $2.23 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,027 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.