Financial Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the quarter. BRP Group makes up about 0.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.10% of BRP Group worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRP. FMR LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,519,000 after buying an additional 2,938,558 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 538,472 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after acquiring an additional 515,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300,277 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

