Financial Advisory Group Buys 73 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,537. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

