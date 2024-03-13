Financial Advisory Group Buys 2,905 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 68,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

