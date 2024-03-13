Financial Advisory Group Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 777,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,795 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
