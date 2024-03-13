Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of FNF opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

