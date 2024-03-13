Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNF opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial
In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
