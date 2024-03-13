Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $343.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

