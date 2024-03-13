Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 491,713 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

