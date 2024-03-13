Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Achieves $2.27 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $436.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00003698 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00073545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 838,128,142 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

