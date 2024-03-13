Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Quarterly Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock opened at $4,800.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,075.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,878.45. The company has a market capitalization of $576 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $4,225.00 and a 1 year high of $6,655.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $101.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.