Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Fanhua Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

