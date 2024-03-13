Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. 4,756,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,378,313. The company has a market cap of $434.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

