Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,799. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.