Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.13. Evotec shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 8,632 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

