Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 249,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 134,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

