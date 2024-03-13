Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eventbrite

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 179,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 145,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.