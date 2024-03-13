Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Shares of EB stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
