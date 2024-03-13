European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERE.UN shares. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

