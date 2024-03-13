Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading Up 0% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $296.28 million and $187.84 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 972,994,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 960,942,257.0286926. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00204653 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $203,109,625.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

