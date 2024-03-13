Etfidea LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Etfidea LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IXN traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,970. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.