Etfidea LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Etfidea LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 92,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,265. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

