Etfidea LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Etfidea LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

