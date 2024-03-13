Etfidea LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Etfidea LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWF traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.67. 286,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,419. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.20 and its 200 day moving average is $294.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.