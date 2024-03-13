Etfidea LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.24. 75,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,711. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $234.71. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.