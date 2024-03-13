Etfidea LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Etfidea LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $120.41. 136,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $120.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

