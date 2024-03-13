Etfidea LLC Buys Shares of 7,415 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after acquiring an additional 56,325 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

