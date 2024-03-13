Etfidea LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VGT traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.23. 90,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,296. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $351.50 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

